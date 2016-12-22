Bell case still very much active

Four months have passed since 21-year-old Lexus A. Bell was shot and killed in her apartment while holding her one-year-old son. Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department assures the case is still very much active, and he and others are following up on multiple leads and suspects.

“We believe more than one person was involved in this killing,” said detective Edmonds. “We have very good leads and we are working diligently to bring those who are involved to justice.”

Bell was killed Sunday, Aug. 21 at Robinwood Apartments in Russellville. According to the police there were eight other children in the residence at the time of the home-invasion. The assailants also fired shots at these children as they exited the residence.

The Russellville Police Department was dispatched to Robinwood Apartment Complex 6B off of Highland Lick Road in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they found Bell shot. An ambulance was dispatched and Bell was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital ER where she was pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe this to be a random act, saying the victim of this shooting was an intentional target for the suspect(s).

“We are looking at multiple suspects at this time,” said Edmonds. “There have been some new leads as of late we are checking into. I want the family of Ms. Bell to know we are doing all we can to solve this case.”

Edmonds said with a case like this one it takes time. You have more than one suspect and you have to take your time investigating. This is of the utmost importance in building a case.

If anyone has any additional information about the killing of Bell, Edmonds asks you to call 270-726-7669.

“Every little bit helps,” Edmonds said. “Information some may think isn’t a big deal can lead in a direction that is a big deal.”

The Russellville Police Department, through Crime Stoppers, is offering up to $1,000 to anyone with information that may lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s). All information received will be kept confidential.

Crime Stoppers is a program, separate from the emergency telephone number system or other standard methods of contacting police, that allows a member of the community to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization of citizens against crime. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000 to anyone furnishing anonymous information that leads to the arrest of criminals, including those committing serious felony crimes, and fugitives.

Photo by Chris Cooper Russellville Police Officers respond to shots fired at Robinwood Apartments in Russellville. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0878.jpg Photo by Chris Cooper Russellville Police Officers respond to shots fired at Robinwood Apartments in Russellville.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

