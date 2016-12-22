Pride and respect at Logan Detention Center

A new program at the Logan County Detention Center is creating an atmosphere of rehabilitation for several of those who are incarcerated, but want to make the best of it while in jail. Starting in September of this year the Honor Dorm program began at the suggestion of Captain Evan White. The program is similar to what members of the military go through. Captain White is retired military and when he approached jailer Phil Gregory with the idea, it didn’t take long to begin.

“When Captain White came to me about the program I though it was a wonderful idea,” said Gregory. “The program instills self-respect and respect for others. Captain White has done an excellent job with getting the program off the ground and I’m happy to say there is a waiting list to become involved.”

The way you get into the Honor Dorm is simple; you have to stay out of trouble, go to work, and respect others. If you can accomplish the criteria then you will have a chance to enter the Honor Dorm.

“It really gives the inmates a sense of pride to be in this program and a sense of accomplishment. They stand out among others and show they are trying to make a change for the best and for their future,” Gregory said.

Members of the Honor Guard receive uniforms which provides additional pride.

“The Honor Dorm program is strictly on a volunteer basis, said the jailer. “It’s called Honor Dorm because you have to earn your way into it. You are not made to do so,” Gregory said. “If you stay out of trouble, go to work without incident, and be respectful, well it’s an honor to become part of it.”

At 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, Honor Dorm members will get up at 5 a.m. and begin physical training (PT) exercises. Those include marching, running, jumping jacks, push-ups, etc. Then members will prepare to go out for work release by 7 a.m. until 3:30 or 4 p.m.

“I believe this program will teach its members so many lessons that will help with their rehabilitation,” said Gregory. “It is already showing proof of that. We have to invest in these people because someday they will return to society. We want to give them every opportunity to better themselves beforehand.”

The inmate Honor Dorm Creed is as follows:

Life had obstacles. I must respect life, accept its challenge and overcome daily.

Choices have outcomes. I will follow rules and respect authority. I must chose wisely for better outcomes in my life.

Determine in my mind today to make a difference in my life and in the lives of others.

Change is a fact of life. I must constantly adapt in order to see positive results in my life and to realize success.

I now understand life choices determine change.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

