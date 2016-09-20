Good Samaritan offering Check to Check program Sept. 24

Logan County’s Good Samaritan is kicking of its Check to Check program and wants you to know they are offering a free class designed to help you learn to better manage money and get ahead of bills. Moving beyond check to check is a set of workshops for the Moving Beyond program. The program is being funded through the Logan County Good Samaritan.

“Since 1997, we have provided financial assistance in crisis situations. Our goal with the program is to teach attendees how to get a handle on their bills to avoid bill related crises, and eventually have enough of an emergency fund to handle other situations like car repairs or appliance replacements on their own,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Good Samaritan.

The workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, but be sure to call Good Samaritan (270-725-9002) ahead and reserve your spot as many take the class.

“You have to be a Good Samaritan client to attend,” said McDonald adding, “I highly recommend it for newlyweds and recently engaged couples.”

Although Good Samaritan encourages families to bring teenagers, they ask that they do not bring little children.

“We suggest all attendees come prepared with their monthly bill/income information. This information stays with the attendee, but is really helpful to have,” McDonald said.

The classes are kept small (between four and 10 people) so there can be a lot of class participation. Ideas, questions and suggestions are always welcomed.

“Previous classes have been quite informative and fun for those attending,” said McDonald.

Light snacks are provided. The workshop will be between an hour to an hour and a half.

Each class has five parts:

1. A reality check – an honest look at bills vs income.

2. Where are you financially – does your income meet your expenses?

3. Setting priorities – each person must decide what is most important to them.

4. Changing circumstances – what can you do?

5. Making a plan – planning the next month and setting goals.

Each attendee sets their own three month goals and Good Samaritan encourages them to work toward those goals. After attending the workshop, attendees have access to a private meeting with McDonald to discuss their personal situation in more detail. They may request meetings at any time during the three month period. After three months, Good Samaritan asks to meet again so they can assess results and possibly set new goals.

“We will work with clients as long as they desire our assistance,” said McDonald.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

