Programs of Excellence give back to the community

Have you ever wanted to go to college or find a great job, but wonder how to go about making your dream a reality? It is possible. Educational Opportunity Centers and Logan County Adult Education can help you. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there is a college/career day at the Logan County Public Library. The college/career day is free and open to the public. Local employers and area colleges will be available to talk with you about jobs in manufacturing, school bus driver and other areas.

Colleges such as Miller-Motte can help you access CDL license and training, WKU and SKY-KCTCS in Bowling Green will have information for career preparation to obtain your dream job. How is this possible? Educational Opportunity Centers’ focus is to assist people in college exploration, completing admission applications and FAFSA (Free Application for Student Aid).

“This program is a highly successful program that met program goals and objectives for the 2015-2016 school term,” said Pam Morgan, Director for Logan County Adult Education. “Did you know there is free Pell Grant money students can receive to help with college expenses? This is money that you do not have to repay as you would with a student loan.”

EOC Counselors will be available to help you complete paper work for the FAFSA and college admission process. If you filed taxes for 2015, bring your tax forms to see what you could receive based upon income and need. If you don’t file taxes, they can still help you complete the FAFSA.

Along with checking on careers and college, Adult Education staff will be at the college/career day to provide information for obtaining credentials for a GED, National Career Readiness Certificate and Kentucky Soft Skills Certificate. These three credentials are important to help you prepare for college and careers.

“Logan County Adult Education is celebrating a successful year for reaching goals and objectives. For the 2015-2016 school year, we received awards for being in the top 25 programs out of 124 state wide. Adult Education programs: 8th in the state for student level gains in academic studies, 13th overall for GEDs earned by students, 9th in the state for NCRCs earned by students, and 18th in the state for achieving program of excellence status. We are very proud of these achievements and recognize our students for their persistence and achievements,” said Morgan.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

