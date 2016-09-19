Judge recuses himself in Posey murder case

Circuit Judge Tyler Gill has recused himself from presiding as judge in any future trial involving Greg “Jap” Posey as of Thursday, Sept. 15.

Gill, who could be called as a witness if Posey goes to trial to face killing Patrick “PJ”Gilbert, cited a conversation he had with Posey about Gilbert a few months before the murder according to court records.

Posey, who appeared for arraignment in circuit court Thursday, plead not guilty and was appointed a public defender.

Posey was was arraigned in district court Thursday, July 28, the day he was arrested for shooting and killing Gilbert. Posey is being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Gilbert was found shot multiple times July 24 on Edwards Street in Russellville, which sparked the search for Posey soon after as a person of interest. Posey came into the police department on his own. After interviewing him, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Posey is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On the night of the shooting, Gilbert was given medical attention at the scene and was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by coroner Mary Givens. Gilbert’s body was then transported to Louisville for an autopsy.

Posey has a lengthy arrest record for drug trafficking charges and has served time in the state penitentiary for federal crimes. According to the Russellville Police Department, Posey made numerous threats to potential witnesses in the case and law enforcement officials who attempted to contact him.

In 2003, Posey was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-1st offense-cocaine and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess-1st offense. In 2004, he was charged with disorderly conduct, menacing and trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-1st offense-cocaine. In 2005, he was charged with operating on suspended/revoked operators license. In 2006, he was charged with a parole violation and a probation violation (for a felony offense). In 2007, he was charged with drug paraphernalia-buy/possess-1st offense, disregarding stop sign, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and operating on suspended/revoked operators. In 2014, he was charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) and criminal mischief-3rd degree. In 2016, he was charged with terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.

Commonwealth Attorney Gail Guiling will be prosecuting the case.

“Given the nature of the statements made by the judge in court, he is doing what he had to do by recusing himself,” said Guiling adding, “At this point the prosecution does anticipate calling Gill as a witness.”

