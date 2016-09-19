Family resource hosts mother/son date night

The evening of August 29th, 2016, brought lots of smiles for moms and sons at the Logan County School’s Family Resource Youth Service Center’s third annual Mother/Son Date Night.

The centers from Adairville, Auburn, Chandlers, Lewisburg and Olmstead welcomed over 300 guests for an evening held at the Logan County Extension Office Ag Arena. The Omega Force Strength Team, who were made famous on “America’s Got Talent” performed amazing feats of strength while presenting a positive message to moms and sons.

This event was for boys in kindergarten through 8th grade and their moms, grandmothers, or other significant female in their life. Moms got to spend a little extra special time with their sons as they enjoyed pizza together and also received great tips on helping their sons succeed in school.

The best part of the event was the smiles on the faces of moms and sons alike as they engaged in activities together.

