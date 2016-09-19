Open up and say ahhhh

Russellville’s Carrico Square is a unique blend of realization mixed with flowering beauty and historical significance. The square is the centerpiece of Logan’s County Seat, complete with a picturesque fountain, Confederate statue, chronicled markers, and a cannon that sits on the southern end commemorating the presence of the Civil War in Russellville. The cannon is always pointed downward to show a stance of peace.

The City of Russellville Park’s Department takes care of the square year round, decorating it for holidays and making sure the parcel of property is in pristine condition for those who visit our community and live here as well.

One of the most recent projects is work on the cannon by historical preservationist Eugene Hall of Auburn. Hall has been working on the window restoration project at the Logan County Archives, which once served as the county’s jail. Hall is from Nashville, Tenn. and has been preserving history for the past 20 years.

“I was very interested in the cannon project. I am glad we have had better weather lately. Some of the glues I use don’t work very well in 90 degree weather,” said Hall. The tongue of the cannon is rotting, therefore the city decided to hire Hall to repair it.

The cannon, which may have seen action during the Civil War and did see action during the Mexican War in 1846, was brought to Russellville in 1900 by Russellville resident Henry Jones. It rested on a concrete block on the town square until 1993, when local citizen Marion Humphries gathered private donations and had a carriage built for it. The cannon then was dedicated and placed on a brick pad at the squares south end to commemorate those who fought and died on both sides of the Civil War, especially members of the First Kentucky Brigade, which is better known as the Orphan Brigade.

“Preserving our history is extremely important, especially for a small town,” said Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton. “We take pride in where we live and we want to make a good impression on those who visit Russellville. Our square depicts our friendliness and our down home persona. We love our community and the people who live in it and our square is a centerpiece of this.”

