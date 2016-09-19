Russellville Special Olympics earns Silver Medal

Russellville Special Olympics competed in the Special Olympics Kentucky 2016 State Softball Tournament in Bowling Green on Sept. 9 through Sept. 11. They played Friday, Saturday and Sunday and walked away with the Silver Medal.

Team Members include: Brandon Prince, Nathan Latham, Mikie Britt, Tony Mayes, David Foster, Kelly Lennon, Bailey Voth, Dalton Lockhart, AJ Melton, Isaiah Boisseau, John Miller, Katllyn Leber and Randy Lennon. Coaches include Jenn Siebold, Steve Lennon, Jay Dunning, Tracy Dunning, Dewayne Prater and Carrie Tobar.