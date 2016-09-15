Humane Society plans adoption center

An adoption center is being planned by the Logan County Humane Society Board of Directors, which will create a new space for homeless animals from the community, as well as offer the public a more user friendly environment to adopt their future pet.

When the center is built, the old building will be used for intake. This is where an incoming animal will be checked, vetted, vaccinated, and quarantined if necessary before being taken to the adoption center.

Amanda Castile, Director of the Logan County Humane Society, says the society will be using the funds given to them by a trust bequeathed to no-kill shelters two years ago. The new building will be called the Watkins Adoption Center after the donor.

The center will be located in front of the Logan County Animal Shelter. It will be a 60 x 130 concrete structure which will hold a puppy and cat room, office space and adoption areas, as well as kennels.

The society has requested the county deed that portion of the property over to the humane society as no county funds will be used to build the center. Magistrates tabled the decision to deed the property until finding out more about the project.

Magistrate Dickie Carter had a few concerns about the project. He mentioned there may be septic field lines in the area the center will be built, and he didn’t want to hear barking from the dogs as he lives close by.

“We won’t be able to complete the center with the funds we have,” said Castile. “We are going to be able to build the shell and hope that donations will come in from the public and industry as well to finish the project.”

Castile said the community is watching for another building and wants to see the shelter continue to progress.

It is still very busy at the shelter. In the past three months Castile reported taking in 445 animals. The society was able to get out 420 through adoptions, rescues, programs and euthanasia. There are currently 106 animals that are at the shelter, however that number will be going down soon, said Castile due to a rescue going out to Maryland and New York.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

