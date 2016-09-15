Hometown History Day features historic African American neighborhoods

The West Kentucky African American Heritage and Research Center will be the feature of Hometown History Day, Saturday, Oct. 1, during the 2016 Tobacco and Heritage Festival.

The public will assemble at the Research Center, 252 South Morgan Street, Russellville, at 2 p.m. A guided tour of restored homes and additional properties located in the Black Bottom Historic District will follow. The district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about African Americans who lived and had businesses in the community and the history surrounding their lives.

Russellville is unique in that this historic African American neighborhood has been preserved as a museum. In most cities, similar areas have been cleared for construction of more modern housing developments.

An informational flier giving an overview of how this project has evolved along with brief biographical sketches of African Americans who lived in Black Bottom or had important connections with the area will be distributed to those in attendance.

Hometown History Day, showcasing a variety of historical Logan County sites, has been a popular opening event of the Tobacco and Heritage Festival since 2001. Admission is free.