Public meeting called for Lake Malone marina request

A request to build and operate a commercial boat dock on Lake Malone in western Kentucky is the subject of a public meeting to be held Sept. 22 at Muhlenberg County South Elementary School in Beechmont. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Central Time.

State regulations require a public meeting for proposals to build commercial boat docks on buffer areas owned by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The department has received a request for approval to build a dock with commercial boat slips on Sherwood Point.

The meeting also will address a separate request from a local resident to expand no-wake zones to sections of the Clifty Creek and Sulphur Springs Creek arms of the lake, in addition to an area near the state boat ramp.

Representatives from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will present specifics of the requests at the meeting, then open the meeting for public discussion on the proposals. Written comments on the proposals will be accepted from Sept. 22 through Oct. 22. Comments may be emailed to: fw.fisheries@ky.gov. Written comments may also be mailed to:

KDFWR Fisheries Division

1 Sportsman’s Lane

Frankfort, KY 40601

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Fisheries Committee will discuss the proposals and public comments at Nov. 4 meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time in the Multipurpose Room of the Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Ky.

If the committee moves the items to the full Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, it will be discussed during the commission’s Dec. 2 meeting in Frankfort. Commission meetings are held at the Arnold Mitchell Building on the main Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus, located at 1 Sportsman’s Lane. Committee and commission meetings are open for the public.

