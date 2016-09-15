August 2016 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations

Bowling Green, Ky (Sept. 2, 2016) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of August 2016.
Citations: 1221
Speed: 265
Seatbelt: 126
DUI Arrest: 11
Complaints: 1221
Collisions Investigated: 107
Criminal Cases Opened: 51
Criminal Arrest: 122
The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Radio Room is reporting the following activity for the month of August 2016.
Phone Calls Answered : 17,342
CADs Opened: 6,601
Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.
Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving. Below is a list of the traffic safety check point locations currently used by the Bowling Green post.
Logan County
US 68 @ Todd Co Line
US 79 & Russellville Bypass
US 79 @ Todd Co Line
US 431 @ TN Line (only if with TN agency)
US 431 & KY 591
US 431 @ Epley’s Station
US 431 & KY 1040
US 431 & KY 106 in Lewisburg
US 431 & Peach Orchard Rd
KY 100 & Smith St
KY 103 & KY 1038
KY 103 @ Simpson Co Line
KY 106 & Duncan Ridge Rd (Todd/Logan line)
KY 178 & KY 1151
KY 1293 & KY 107
KY 1038 & KY 103
KY 96 & KY 102