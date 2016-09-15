August 2016 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations

Bowling Green, Ky (Sept. 2, 2016) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of August 2016.

Citations: 1221

Speed: 265

Seatbelt: 126

DUI Arrest: 11

Complaints: 1221

Collisions Investigated: 107

Criminal Cases Opened: 51

Criminal Arrest: 122

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Radio Room is reporting the following activity for the month of August 2016.

Phone Calls Answered : 17,342

CADs Opened: 6,601

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving. Below is a list of the traffic safety check point locations currently used by the Bowling Green post.

Logan County

US 68 @ Todd Co Line

US 79 & Russellville Bypass

US 79 @ Todd Co Line

US 431 @ TN Line (only if with TN agency)

US 431 & KY 591

US 431 @ Epley’s Station

US 431 & KY 1040

US 431 & KY 106 in Lewisburg

US 431 & Peach Orchard Rd

KY 100 & Smith St

KY 103 & KY 1038

KY 103 @ Simpson Co Line

KY 106 & Duncan Ridge Rd (Todd/Logan line)

KY 178 & KY 1151

KY 1293 & KY 107

KY 1038 & KY 103

KY 96 & KY 102