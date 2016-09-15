Reward offered in dog abandonment case in Franklin

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning a small dog in a carrier underneath a bush in Franklin, Kentucky. The dog later died.

The Case: News reports give the following account: A citizen found a dog carrier housing a female dog who appeared to be near death underneath a bush within proximity of an animal shelter. The woman who found the dog brought her to The Fix Foundation, a Franklin spay/neuter clinic.

The dog weighed less than three pounds, was dehydrated, malnourished and had a raw nose from what volunteers believe were attempts to dig her way out of the carrier.

Volunteers, who named the dog “Hope” and then later “Heaven,” transferred her to The Arrow and Blue Pearl Animal Hospital Fund in Louisville. Despite a plasma transfusion, antibiotics, pain medication and fluids, the little dog went into cardiac arrest and died.

Animal Cruelty: Getting the serious attention of law enforcement, prosecutors and residents in cases involving allegations of cruelty to animals is an essential step in protecting the community. The connection between animal cruelty and human violence is well documented. Studies show a correlation between animal cruelty and all manner of other crimes, from narcotics and firearms violations to battery and sexual assault.

Kathryn Callahan, Kentucky state director for The HSUS said: “Abandoning a dog in a locked carrier, hiding it under a bush and leaving the dog to die when an animal shelter is nearby is reprehensible. We hope our reward will encourage someone to come forward with information about who committed this horrible act.”

The Investigators: The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and anyone with information about the case is asked to call 270-586-7425.

Resources: The HSUS Animal Cruelty Campaign raises public awareness and educates communities about the connection between animal cruelty and human violence while providing a variety of resources to law enforcement agencies, social work professionals, educators, legislators and families. The HSUS offers rewards in animal cruelty cases across the country and works to strengthen laws against animal cruelty.

The National Sheriffs’ Association and The HSUS launched ICE BlackBox, a free smartphone tool, to allow users to record video of illegal animal cruelty and share it securely with law enforcement for possible investigation and prosecution.

The HSUS doubled its standard cruelty reward from $2,500 to $5,000 thanks to a generous donation from an HSUS board member. To see information on statistics, trends, laws and animal cruelty categories, click here.