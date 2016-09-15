Gregory states inmates not actually sleeping on floors

Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory wanted to put to bed any confusion there was about inmates sleeping on the floor at the detention center. Although it’s been said that inmates are sleeping on the floors, they are not actually sleeping on the concrete floors when the jail is overcrowded.

“I know there has been some confusion about this and I want to assure everyone knows exactly what inmate are sleeping on,” said Gregory, who brought with him an example to the Tuesday, Sept. 13 fiscal court meeting.

The “boats” as they are referred to, are made from hard plastic approximately three to four inches off the ground. There are then thick mattresses that sit on top of the boats for a more comfortable rest.

“I know there has been some misunderstanding about inmates sleeping on the floors at the jail,” said Gregory. “You can rest assured that is not happening.”

Gregory said when an inmate is booked into the detention center a bed is sought first. Gregory has ordered close to 80 boats and mattresses since he took office.

During Tuesday’s meeting Gregory also reported the county has received $390,120 from June 1 through August generated from the state inmate population. A state inmate is someone who has been processed through the judicial system and is serving out their sentence. The Commonwealth pays for a large percentage of a state inmate’s stay at a jail, thus the more state inmates you have, the more money a county can receive to run the jail.

It’s important to note, said Gregory, that our overcrowding is not just a local problem but a state problem. Also, the overcrowding in Logan County’s jail is on the county inmate side. An inmate classified as county is one that is waiting to be processed and their stay is paid for by local tax dollars.

The numbers of state inmates at the Logan County Detention Center has tripled over the past year. As of Tuesday morning there were 145 state inmates residing in Logan County’s Detention Center. However, state inmates are usually kept on a separate side of the jail.

Building on to the jail has been tossed around for the past several months. Magistrate Dickie Carter believes the jail needs more room to house Class D inmates. He even mentioned building a pole barn to house them. His fellow magistrates are not convinced of the project yet.

Gregory, who seems in favor of an expansion, would like to see an educational space built as well to allow for the many programs the detention center offers.

The detention center currently offers:

Medical (mental and physical)

Educational (GED classes and NCRC classes)

AA-NA classes

Religious services from 18 different churches

Work program (garden, recycle, East Logan Water, lawn care, humane society and cooking at the jail)

Kellwell Food Service (where inmates help cook and serve over 660 meals a day)

