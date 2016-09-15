Russellville Show of Bands will be Saturday at Rhea Stadium

On Sept. 17, the Russellville High School Band will host the 38th Annual Show of Bands at Rhea Stadium, with the National Anthem at 5:15 p.m. and the first band taking the field at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are five dollars, programs are five dollars, and there is a great selection of food available in the band booster’s concession stand, including a rib-eye sandwich.

Russellville High School will perform their show “Twilight Zone” in exhibition, which won a first place in Franklin on September 10. Their score was higher than many other bands outside their class. “Twilight Zone” features props, sound effects, and a large front ensemble of instruments. This is going to be an excellent year for the Panthers.

Logan County will also be performing their show in competition. Logan and Russellville aren’t in direct competition due to the division of classes, and the two bands support each other throughout the season.

This yearly show is always a great way to bring in visitors from outside of our area. Not only is the show itself entertaining, but local businesses benefit from the extra people coming in and out of the city limits. That is why the band boosters ask for patience from the neighbors around the stadium for that night. There will be bands setting up for their performances with equipment trucks. There will be students doing warm ups. The show will be over by nine p.m., so any extra noise should be softened by then. The boosters also ask the neighbors to try not to park on the street, as equipment trucks will need those areas.

Photo by Rebecca Coursey Russellville High School Band http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0979.jpg Photo by Rebecca Coursey Russellville High School Band Photo by Rebecca Coursey Russellville High School Band seniors http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BANDSeniorGroupNEW-copy.jpg Photo by Rebecca Coursey Russellville High School Band seniors