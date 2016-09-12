Unemployment down in Logan County

The unemployment rate in Logan County dropped in July, according to the most recent statistics from the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

In June the jobless rate in Logan County was 4.7 percent, and that decreased to 4.6 percent in July. Logan County remains well below the state average of 5.1 percent and is still one of the lowest in the region.

Only Monroe County (4.1 percent), Warren County (4.2 percent) and Allen County (4.5 percent) were lower among the 10-county Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) according to the most recent numbers.

Among the other neighboring Kentucky counties, Simpson County had an identical unemployment rate at 4.6 percent. Todd County was slightly lower at 4.4 percent while Muhlenberg County (7.3 percent) and Butler County (5.5 percent) were both higher.

Logan County has seen a significan decrease over the past year.

In July of 2015, the unemployment rate here was 5.2 percent – over half a point higher than it is today.

That was the trend over much of the state, though, as unemployment rates fell in 93 Kentucky counties between July 2015 and July 2016, but rose in 27 counties.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Woodford County, 3.6 percent; Campbell, Fayette, Shelby and Spencer counties, 3.8 percent each; Boone County, 3.9 percent; Anderson County, 4 percent; and Franklin, Jessamine, Kenton, Monroe, Owen and Scott counties, 4.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16.3 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 12.7 percent; Harlan County, 12.3 percent; Letcher County, 12.2 percent; Elliott County, 11.6 percent; Knott County, 11 percent; Floyd County, 10.9 percent; Pike County, 10.8 percent; and Lawrence and Wolfe counties; 10.6 percent each.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.