Russellville asks for rate study

A water and sewer rate analysis will be performed by the Kentucky Water Association at the request of the Russellville City Council. The study will cost $5,500 to the taxpayers.

Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton contacted the Association soon after a citizen came to a council meeting on July 19 presenting a list of concerns on current water rates and accountability.

“We promised we would look into these concerns, investigate, and take them under advisement,” said Stratton.

One of the items requested by Amy Stafford was an independent water rate study.

“We are not saying anyone is doing anything illegal,” said Stafford at the July 19th meeting of the city council. “We just feel our rates are too high and we would like you to look at them.” Stafford is the daughter of former Russellville Mayor Shirlee Yassney.

The last rate study for the City of Russellville was in 2006.

Other issues Stafford listed included deposits in the bank, water infrastructure, and water loss.

“We contacted the Kentucky Rural Water Association and requested a proposal for the cost of a water and sewer rate analysis,” said Stratton. “Kentucky Rural Water will preform a financial analysis, custom billing review, rate structure analysis, and water loss analysis for city of Russellville. The Kentucky Rural Water Association will undergo a review of the city’s utility water and waste water user rates and surcharges in the general geographic region. This information will be included in a written analysis and report that will be prepared with rate findings and recommendations. Then a presentation will be given by the Kentucky Rural Water Association.”

Council member Pat Bell made a motion, which passed unanimously Sept. 6, to allow the rate study.

“This way nobody can say he said, she said, and we have the facts on the table,” said Bell.

Stratton said he will do what it takes to be fair. He feels the City of Russellville is in a good position at this time and feels the council works very hard to assure the city is running smooth.

“We take our positions as servants of this city very seriously. We hold ourselves accountable for assuring the citizens are taken care of and we are a blessed city,” said Stratton.

Water and sewer rates will be examined by state agency

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

