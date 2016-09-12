Creekwood Block Park to be held Sept. 15

Creekwood Place in Russellville will be hosting its 4th Annual Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at 107 Boyles Drive in Russellville. The block party will once again benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Last year the party raised over $2,000 for the organization.

There will be entertainment for the whole family,” said Creekwood Place Activity Director Travis Bryan. “Entertainment will include: Nick & Dee Dee Reed, Joyful Road, and headliners Maceo. The Lead singer of Maceo is Marty Brown Jr., whose daughter has juvenile diabetes.”

There will be inflatables, food, games, and even a dunking booth. Admission is free, but there will a charge on the food, games, and inflatables to help raise funds for JDRF.

“Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a great evening of fun for a worthy cause,” said Bryan.

Every year Creekwood has held its block party is has been a success. Each year more and more people attend, said Bryan.

“The crowds are getting larger every year we have it. Praise the Lord the weather has usually cooperated. Last year when our director Elizabeth Gettings returned, we had a record number in attendance. We are looking forward to this year and think it will be our biggest yet,” said Bryan.

This event is a family event, so bring your children with you to have fun.

“We hope the community will support the event to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause,” said Bryan. “Juvenile Diabetes affects so many and there are many in our own community that deal with this every day. We need to pull together and help as a community.”

For more information you can call Activity Director Travis Bryan at 270-946-1030.

* Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition caused by the body’s inability to break down glucose (sugars) and store them properly. When an individual’s system is unable to efficiently process glucose, it will back up in the person’s bloodstream creating multiple health problems.

Over thirty thousand individuals will be diagnosed with diabetes this year alone. It is estimated that over one hundred and twenty million individuals worldwide have diabetes. It is further estimated that approximately five million individuals have diabetes that has yet to be diagnosed.

Type 1 Diabetes is called Juvenile Diabetes as the onset of it begins in childhood. Children diagnosed with juvenile diabetes are insulin dependent. Insulin is the hormone that enables our body to convert the food we eat into energy which is necessary to function normally. Current research indicates that juvenile diabetes is an auto-immune disorder, similar to other disorders such as; rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. A small percentage of individuals may also develop thyroid conditions.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

