Red River Association holds Annual Meeting

The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association held its annual meeting Sunday, Sept. 11 with a potluck dinner on the grounds and service and meeting to follow. Each year the association meets to have fun, elect officers, discuss business and listen to special speakers and guests. This year Dr. Rick Gregory was the guest speaker.

“We had a great time,” said Darlynn Moore. “Rick was a very interesting speaker and very knowledgeable as well. He kept the audience captivated with his seriousness and wit. He mentioned that the people in this area of Logan County and connecting areas including Robertson County, Tenn. are tied together through storytelling, religion and tobacco.”

Gregory shared several stories concerning the ties in our community.

Rick and his wife Patti live on an 80 acre farm in Adams, Tenn. He has an M.A. and Ph.D. in history from Vanderbilt University. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on the Dark Fired Planters Protection Association and the Tobacco Night Riders. He also co-authored Home of the World’s Finest: A History of Robertson County Tennessee. He has an abiding love for local history, especially the area drained by the Red River Watershed.

Derek Guyer lead those in attendance in two hymns acapella and explained how they came into existence. Steve and Joyce Vann played their dulcimers with Steve leading in the hymns.

The association elected officers and board of directors at Sunday’s meeting. Richard Moore who is president, gave past activities over the last year with an upcoming schedule of activities for this coming year.

Several people who attended the annual meeting have ancestors buried in the historic Red River Cemetery. “Some come to reminisce when they come to the annual meetings,” said Darlynn Moore.

Approximately 65 people were in attendance at this year’s meeting.

The Red River Meeting House was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States. Held June 13-17, 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready in Logan County, Ky., and several preachers took part.

What later became known as the Revival of 1800 began as a traditional Presbyterian sacramental occasion at the Red River Meeting House in June of the same year. As the revival spread to the congregations of McGready’s two other area congregations, several hundred people attended the meetings, held from Friday through Tuesday. McGready’s other congregations were located at Muddy River and Gasper River. The meeting was a chance for the settlers to end their relative isolation for several days and to engage with new people.

The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery is located at 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville, KY 42202. For more information, call Richard Moore at 270-539-6528.

From left to right are Richard Moore, president of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association; Dr. Rick Gregory, Darlynn Moore, and Representative Martha Jane King. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1166.jpg From left to right are Richard Moore, president of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association; Dr. Rick Gregory, Darlynn Moore, and Representative Martha Jane King. Guest speaker at the Annual Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Meeting was Dr. Rick Gregory. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14344946_10158256876580206_6168352096301991297_n.jpg Guest speaker at the Annual Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Meeting was Dr. Rick Gregory. Pictured are those who attended the Annual Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Annual Meeting held Sunday, Sept. 11. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1168.jpg Pictured are those who attended the Annual Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Annual Meeting held Sunday, Sept. 11. Even kids enjoyed the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Meeting. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1167.jpg Even kids enjoyed the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association Meeting.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemcratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemcratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.