Arrest leads to possible meth

On Sept. 11, 2016, the Russellville Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Armstrong Street. During said stop the passenger, Tyell Mitchell of Warren County, was discovered to have an active warrant. After arresting Mr. Mitchell, controlled substances believed to be methamphetamine were located in his possession. Mr. Mitchell was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia. The Russellville Police Department was assisted by Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

Staff report