Two leave roadway during accidents

On Sept. 09, 2016, officers from the Russellville Police Department were dispatched to the scene of an automobile accident with injuries on W. 9th Street. Eric Center, of Auburn, was operating a 1997 Chevrolet SUV when he initially struck a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Robert Scott of Franklin. Mr. Scott’s vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment before coming to rest beside the parking lot of Northfield Manor Apts. After Mr. Carter made contact with the Trailblazer, he then made contact with a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Robert Howard of Alvaton. Mr. Scott was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital by Logan County EMS. The Russellville Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Russellville Fire Department and Logan County EMS.

On Sept. 10, 2016, officers from the Russellville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Bowling Green Road, East of Logan County High School. A 1994 Ford Explorer driven by Tyler Watson of Auburn, hydro planed into the guardrail causing severe damage to his vehicle as well as the guardrail. Mr. Watson refused treatment by Logan County EMS on the scene, but was later transported, by private vehicle, to Logan Memorial Hospital. The Russellville Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Russellville Rural Fire Department and Logan County EMS.