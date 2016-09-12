The Logan County Chamber of Commerce was excited to be a part of Staples Health Clinic’s Grand Opening Celebration with a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Staples Health Clinic is located on E. Main Street in Auburn and has been operating since February of this year. They are happily accepting new patients and welcome those looking for a new health care provider.

