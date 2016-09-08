Travel expert Cory Ramsey to speak at library Sept. 13

If you want to learn about all the little, out of the way towns in Kentucky that seem like just a dot on the map, you won’t want to miss a visit from travel expert Cory Ramsey at the Logan County Public Library Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. After this meeting, you might just want to plan a road trip of your own.

Ramsey has spent the last nine years driving from one end of the state to the other. He’s been to every single county multiple times, and now brings you a site and a Facebook page that celebrates Kentucky. Every nook, cranny, back road, and hidden gem.

“We’re trying to promote Kentucky,” said Ramsey.

If you’re from a small town or love the flavor of small towns, you’ve stumbled upon the coolest little crossroads of the Internet! Ramsey’s Facebook site is Map Dot, Kentucky. Learn about all the little, out of the way towns in Kentucky that seem like just a dot on the map… at least until you get there. You can also reach what Ramsey is all about at http://coryramseyoutdoors.com/

But if you want to meet Ramsey in person and learn first hand about traveling this great state of ours, come out Sept. 13 to the library, located on Armory Drove in Russellville. Just get ready. You’re about to see that there’s a lot more of Kentucky than you thought.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

