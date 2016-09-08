Arrest made in Butler County double murder

The investigation of the double murder of Kenneth and Dorothy Neafus that occurred on Aug. 9, 2016, on Richland Church Road in Butler County was presented to the Butler County Grand Jury Sept. 7, 2016, where an Indictment was returned on 34-year-old Kevin Dye of Morgantown.

Dye was served the Butler County Indictment warrant at the Butler County Jail today where he remained lodged. He was charged with Murder (2 counts), Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Jason Lanham. No other information is available for release at this time.