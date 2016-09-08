R’ville Rural trains for the worst

Fire departments go through strenuous training throughout the year to better prepare firefighters for what they may face on calls. You never know what to expect when going on a call, said Russellville Rural Fire Chief Cheryl Allen adding, you must be prepared for anything.

One of the ways to better prepare what firefighters my encounter is to go through mock exercises that simulate actual events firefighters may face.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, firefighters of the Russellville Rural Fire Department held training to learn how to self rescue as a firefighter when things don’t go right. A tower was set up to do rescue drills using the smoke machine to simulate a smoke filled environment. Obstacles were also set up for the firefighters to climb over as they would in a confined space or a house during a fire.

“The firefighters have to learn to get themselves out of entanglements as they move through dangerous situations,” said chief Allen.

Lieutenant Aaron Ashby was in charge of putting the training together under Allen’s direction. Assistant Chief Travis Kodiak and Captain David Browning assisted in the training at the different stations. John DeBerry from Logan County Search and Rescue was at the training to assist with the ropes part of the training. Safety Officer Eddie Bush and Safety Officer Carl Seidler were operating as the safety for the entire drills.

“The training was great and all of our firefighters participated and encouraged each other through the evolutions. My guys train hard to be prepared for anything that may come our way. I am proud of the eagerness and motivation they have to help in our community. It makes my job enjoyable as their chief,” said Allen.

Firefighters climb high during an exercise. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14199336_1127214110677228_7928791847262602485_n.jpg Firefighters climb high during an exercise. Firefighters have to crawl at times when there are structure fires. This exercise simulated just that. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14199393_1127218310676808_896616446007372876_n.jpg Firefighters have to crawl at times when there are structure fires. This exercise simulated just that. Russellville Rural Firefighters train to better prepare themselves on calls. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14202687_1127214507343855_911920669453139992_n.jpg Russellville Rural Firefighters train to better prepare themselves on calls. A smoke machine is used during a training exercise. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14202687_1127217950676844_1837634531545430152_n.jpg A smoke machine is used during a training exercise.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemnocratleader.com

