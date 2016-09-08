Russellville Tractor Supply to celebrate pets during Pet Appreciation Week

If you’re a proud pet owner or would like to be, mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 17 when the Tractor Supply Co. store in Russellville will be celebrating your furry friends for Pet Appreciation Week’s Main Event.

The main event on Saturday, Sept. 17 will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings for gift cards, and other family friendly activities. In addition, deals on pet products, from food and treats to toys and crates, will be featured from Sept. 14-18.

“Pet Appreciation Week is a time when our love for animals really shines,” said Tiffany Smith, manager of the Russellville Tractor Supply store. “It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the love of pets, find great homes for local adoptable animals, and showcase the community partners and rescues who care for these animals year round.”

In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for dogs and cats, Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18, will help raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets and provide information on proper pet care and nutrition.

Pet Appreciation Week is open to the public and all leashed, friendly pets are invited to attend. The event will take place at Tractor Supply at 1150 West 9th Street in Russellville.

Several activities will take place during the main event, including Pet Adoption and Cookout and 4-H Petting ZOO.

Community partners for this year’s Pet Appreciation Week include:

Logan County Humane Society on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Logan County 4-H on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contact the Tractor Supply store at 270-726-8988 for pet adoption details and other planned activities. For more information on Pet Appreciation Week, visit Facebook.com/TractorSupplyCo or TractorSupply.com.

