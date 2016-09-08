Man stabbed in Auburn

On Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the Auburn Police Department received a report that an individual had been assaulted and stabbed. The victim, Steven K. Saunders, was located in his vehicle in a parking lot on West Main Street, Auburn and was observed to have been assaulted and had sustained two stab wounds to his back and had several lacerations and contusions. The investigation lead to the fact that the incident had occurred in another location within the city. Saunders was treated and transported by the Logan County Emergency Medical Service to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, where he was treated and hospitalized for his injuries.

The Auburn Police Department located the scene which was secured for investigation. Saunders was interviewed at the hospital and the identity of the possible perpetrator was given. With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Cory M. Pearson and Melissa G. Pearson were located at their address on Blue Level Providence Road where Mr. Pearson was arrested on an unrelated Warren County warrant.

The Auburn Police Department transported Mr. Pearson and Mrs. Pearson to the Logan County Detention Center, where they were lodged. Mr. Pearson is charged with Assault 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Tampering with physical evidence, and Terroristic threatening 3rd degree. Mrs. Pearson is charged with Tampering with physical evidence.

The Auburn Police Department was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn City Fire Department. The investigation by the Auburn Police is continuing and may result in further charges.