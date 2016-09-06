Concerned Citizens Tutorial program begins

With school in full swing homework will begin soon for students and some will need help. The Concerned Citizens of Logan County are gearing up to offer that help with its Tutorial Program serving grades K-5 and 6-12.

The program will begin Sept. 13, 2016, and be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the KP Hall on East 5th Street. The program will follow the Russellville School System calendar. Tutoring will begin at 4:45 p.m. and last till 6 p.m. When students arrive they will be given a snack. They will then enter reading and math instruction until the end of the session.

The primary focus of the tutoring program is reading comprehensions with written and verbal communication skills. These are competencies needed in life. Math practice is also included.

The tutorial program maintains the FLOW behavioral expectation from the summer program. Commitment to attendance with a no cell phone policy contribute to FLOW (listen and learn).

FLOW means:

Follow directions the first time

Listen and learn

Obey (program adults) and respect all others and self in language and actions

Work hard and try

If you would be interested in your child attending the tutoring program or you may want to help out, you can contact the Concerned Citizens at 270-725-8127.

“There are a lot of these kids that have serious problems with reading and it just breaks my heart,” said Doris Vick, Director of the Concerned Citizens.

In 2012 the Concerned Citizens helped 36 children through the tutoring program and averaged about 24 kids each night they opened the doors to KP Hall, now the program serves well over that.

The program could also use donations of school supplies.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

