Logan County Tourism promoting community

The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission is very busy trying to find new and better ways to help promote the county. They just spent 10 days at the 2016 Kentucky State Fair this year with a Logan County booth. The Kentucky State Fair hosts 700,000 plus people from all around the world each year.

“There is no better way to get information about Logan County out there,” said Logan County Tourism President Janie Gregory.

Recently the tourism commission has had a new website built, www.visitlogancounty.org. The website serves as a gateway to the world to get Logan County out there to people everywhere.

The new Logan County maps are in thanks to the tourism commission. Copies of the updated maps are available at the Logan County Tourism office on the first floor of the historic Logan County Courthouse and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce on the square as well.

Logan County Tourism is producing a hand crafted collectible Logan County Christmas Ornament this year. If this project takes off well they plan to make this an annual tradition. This first year’s ornament will be of the historic Logan County Courthouse.

“The board decided to make this the first ornament since it is the current home of Logan County Tourism,” said Dee Dee Brown of tourism. “The hope is that each year a new ornament will be made honoring an attraction or historical site from around Logan County.” The cost of the ornaments will be $22 and they will be for sale in the tourism office beginning in early October.

Logan County Tourism is funded by a 3 percent transient room tax that is charged by all of the accommodations around the county including, hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts and cabin rentals. Therefore tourism is all about bringing visitors into our county in the hope that while here, they will shop and eat supporting our local economy.

One need that has been brought to tourism’s attention is tear off map pads. The tear off maps would display Logan County, Russellville, Auburn, Adairville and Lewisburg. Local restaurants, attractions and shopping establishments will be highlighted on the back side of the map. Businesses that would like to be included will pay $100 for an advertisement spot to be listed and plotted on the map. This will make it easier for visitors to find their way around Logan County. Ten thousand maps will be produced this first time. If your business would like to be included, please contact Brown at the Logan County Tourism office at 270-726-1678. The deadline for map sponsorship is Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

And just for the fun, Logan County Tourism is sponsoring a Decorated Hay Bale Tour of Logan County. Other Counties have made this an annual tradition and Logan County would like to do the same. In order to enter the Hale Bale contest, forms can be found on the Logan County Tourism Facebook Page or at the Logan County Tourism office. There is no charge to enter or be included. Prizes will be awarded on Halloween. Only family friendly themed hay bales will be included in the tour list.

