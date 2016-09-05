Roof work under way at Russellville High

Work has recently begun on the roof of portions of Russellville High School.

The RHS gymnasium was the first part of the project that began to see improvements.

Russellville Independent superintendent Leon Smith said he was more than pleased with the progress at the worksite and staging area set by the work crew. They are working long hours.

There is a crew from Bouldin Roofing in Russellville removing the roof at night, and the next crew comes in each morning to begin laying down the new roof. The roof was removed down to the metal deck which was in good sound condition with no rust or deterioration.

Nothing major has been found with the project, and Preferred Construction Services is doing an excellent job. Thankfully, they have had a very good week to work as the weather has cooperated without any rain.

The plans consist of replacing the roof on the gymnasium, coating the science wing, computer lab, and lobby at the high school. Weather permitting, the project will be completed around the first of October.

Photos submitted Work is now under way on the roof of several parts of Russellville High School. The roof over the RHS gym was the first portion of the project to be completed. Materials are ready to be put on the building by Bouldin Roofing.