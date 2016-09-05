Active Day of Russellville celebrates 17 years

Active Day of Russellville celebrated 17 years of serving Logan and surrounding counties on Aug. 17, 2016. The clients enjoyed a great day of activities including: bingo, cooking class, exercise class, and devotion. Clients got to dance with music provided by Beverly and Kay Houchens and Neal and Lois Taylor. a pizza party was held for lunch and cake was enjoyed for dessert. Please feel free to stop by the center, located at 3239 Lewisburg Road, and visit anytime.

Barbara Sue Shanks and Loyed Brooks Having a great time celebrating Charlie Lockhart