Groundbreaking ceremony planned for ATC

Construction will begin any day now on the new Logan County Area Technology Center, which will be on the campus of Logan County High School.

The school board has scheduled a ceremonial ground breaking event for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

“In recognition of the beginning of construction on the Area Technology Center, we’ve invited several state officials to be a part of that ceremony,” said Logan County schools superintendent Paul Mullins said. “We’re going to try and do it on the spot of where the building is going to be. We’ll have a tent out there and a speaking area for our guests.”

Students will be heavily involved with the event as JROTC cadets will present the colors and the LCHS band will play the national anthem.

“This will be an exciting time for us and we want to commemorate it,” Mullins said. “Of course this project wouldn’t be possible at all without the support of the school board, teachers, students and the community. We appreciate their continued support in this endeavor.”

Actual construction could begin even before the ceremony, however.

“My understanding is the general contractor should have their trailer on site any day and there could already be some dirt moved by the time we have our groundbreaking ceremony,” Mullins said.

Construction is expected to take 15 months to complete, which could mean the building is finished by November of 2017.

“The best case scenario could be for us to move into the building after Christmas that school year if everything goes to plan,” Mullins said.

There are currently 617 students taking classes at the existing ATC on the campus of Russellville High School with 495 of those coming from Logan County High School.

Bids for the project were accepted last month and the contract was awarded to A&K Construction out of Paducah for $14,813,476.

Initial estimates for the new ATC had the total cost around $20 million. Of that, $14.5 million was expected toward building the actual structure while the rest of the budget will be used to finish the inside with the necessary instructional equipment.

The original $14.5 million estimate also included architectural fees, which is not a part of the $14,813,476 bid from A&K.

Designs for what the building will look like were presented last year.

The building area will be 68,000 square feet and includes classrooms for 10 instruction programs: two health science rooms, two business education rooms and one each for information technology, drafting/AutoCAD, automotive technology, electricity technology, welding technology and machine tool technology.

The new ATC will also have a modern 68KW photovoltaic solar array, which will provide 25 percent of the building’s power and has a nine-year capital payback.

The building will be located on Bowling Green Road just east of Russellville.

The main entrance for the new ATC will be the same one currently used for the high school, but a secondary exit will be put from the building onto Bowling Green Road.

An artist’s rendering of what the new Area Technology Center will look like when it is completed. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Logan-ATC2.jpg An artist’s rendering of what the new Area Technology Center will look like when it is completed.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

