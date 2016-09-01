Poores hosting Farm to Fork Kentucky Proud dinner

There is something about eating food that comes directly out of the garden and onto your plate. Knowing where your food comes from and how it was grown gives you the comfort of eating healthy, which for many is a hard thing to accomplish in this day and age. So many people in today’s fast paced world grab a burger or pizza on their way home, instead of visiting their local Farmer’s Market. Items found in the grocery store most likely come from far off states or overseas. You really don’t know what you are getting.

In mnay rural areas, such as in Kentucky, you can keep up with what you serve on your dinner table by buying Kentucky Proud. Kentucky Proud is the official state marketing program for agricultural products. There is no charge to join and as a Kentucky Proud member, you can consult with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for marketing specialists; apply for grants and cost share funds; buy promotional items at cost; display the Kentucky Proud logo; and take advantage of many more member benefits. Kentucky Proud stands for foods, nursery items, crafts, agritourism sites, farmers’ markets, state parks, and many other products and destinations with roots in Kentucky soil. Kentucky Proud foods are raised, grown, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians. You can serve Kentucky Proud foods to your family with the confidence that they came from your friends and neighbors just down the road and not from thousands of miles away.

One of the first members of the over thousand member organization is the Russell and Patsy Poore family. The Poores have been Kentucky Proud for years. For them, serving their state and local community fresh food is extremely important. It is also important to them to bring awareness to local farmers who make up a community and provide healthy ways of living.

Because of their love for community and their faith in Kentucky Proud, the Poore’s Nursery and Farms will be hosting their first Farm to Fork dinner on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the barn on their property, located at 5486 Morgantown Road, Russellville. Appetizers will be served first with a plethora of tasty fruits and vegetables grown on the Poore’s farm. Angie Graham will be cooking all the vegetables and a variety of meats will also be featured, provided and cooked by Trent Martin. The evening will also include a live auction.

“We need to know what we are eating and where it comes from,” said Russell Poore, who has been growing food for over 50 years. Poore’s Nursery and Farm is a family affair, with wife Patsy, daughter Venitia Hall and grandson Brad lending a hand, among his great-grandchildren as well.

“We care about our community and we want to give back when we can,” Poore said.

All proceeds generated from the event will be donated to the Russellville High School Band.

If you would like to purchase tickets to this delightful and delicious event, you can call Patsy Poore at 270-542-4828 or Holly Kash at 270-772-1914. Tickets can be delivered. Seating is limited. Tickets are $50 per couple or $30 for single. You can also email the Poores’ at poore@logantele.com.

