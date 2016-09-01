Humane Society seeking volunteers for TNR program

The Logan County Humane Society is gearing up once again to start its Trap-Nueter-Return (TNR) program in Logan County. This program, which began years ago- has proven to be a success. There have been numerous feral cats fixed and returned to the community to live out their days without producing offspring. The TNR program is being done all over the United States to help cut down on the growing wild cat population.

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), is a method of humanely trapping unaltered feral cats, spaying or neutering them, and releasing them back to the same location where they were collected. TNR is promoted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as a humane and more effective alternative to euthanasia for managing and reducing feral cat populations.

The society kicked off the program in 2012 in the city of Russellville. Within just a few days, the society had trapped over 30 cats and had them altered and returned to their environment.

The society could not proceed with this program if it were not for the kindness and dedication of local veterinarians. This time around the society will get the continued support form the Logan County Animal Clinic. Dr. Jon Todd and Dr. Ellie Gipshover will be altering the feral cats free of charge.

This procedure has been proven to work by stopping the birth of new cats in the colony and letting the colony members live out their lifespan, which is approximately six years for outdoor cats, with their own group. Generally a colony will have no more than twelve adult cats at any one time.

If there are more than that number the colony will discourage newcomers and some of the current members may look for other food sources, neighboring houses etc. that have food to offer. Feral cats have many advantages as pest control for people that own acreage and/or have a farm environment.

Feral cats are generally excellent hunters yet a large part of the feral cats diet is actually insects.

The TNR program was brought to the attention of the Humane Society Board by Diane Wilkins, a Logan County native who has worked in a thriving TNR program in Louisville.

By spaying and neutering these wild cats, it prevents thousands of unwanted animals from being born, which is part of the goal of the Logan County Humane Society.

But the humane society cannot do it alone. They need volunteers to pull off this program. The Logan County Humane Society needs volunteers to help for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening to either set traps or deliver feral cats to Logan County Animal Clinic, as well as volunteers to pick up the cats in the afternoon and take them back to where they were trapped. Most of this can be done either before or after normal work hours.

Please join the society in the effort to “fix” the feral cat population. If you are willing to volunteer, please call 270-726-2186 or drop by the animal shelter at 1230 Morgantown Road in Russellville. If you know of a feral cat colony, please let the society know. Also, due to the size of the society, this program cannot reach all colonies.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

