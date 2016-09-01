Police offer reward for info into Bell murder

The Russellville Police Department is actively searching for suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Lexus Bell. According to police, Bell was shot once in the head while holding her 1-year-old son around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Complex 6B at Robinwood Apartments off of Highland Lick Road. It was reported to be her son’s first birthday.

The Russellville Police Department is diligently working the homicide, and at this time, are looking for two or more individuals regarding the murder. The police do not believe the shooting to be coincidental, but targeted.

According to the police there were eight other children in the residence at the time of the home-invasion. The assailants also fired shots at these children as they exited the residence.

The Russellville Police Department is seeking any information about the shooting. Any information received will be kept confidential and the person may receive up to a $1,000 reward from Russellville-Logan County Crime Stoppers if the information leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

Crime Stoppers is a program, separate from the emergency telephone number system or other standard methods of contacting police, that allows a member of the community to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization of citizens against crime. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000 to anyone furnishing anonymous information that leads to the arrest of criminals, including those committing serious felony crimes, and fugitives.

Put simply, it is a three part approach to solving the crime problem. Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals.

Tips are received at the local Crime Stoppers tips line phone. This phone is a stand alone instrument which does not provide caller ID, and conversations are not recorded. The Crime Stoppers police or civilian Coordinator receiving the information completes the tips information form, makes initial inquiries and then passes the information to the investigating officer. Calls are accepted regarding any publicized request for information, such as “Crime of the Week” or such other crime(s) the caller has knowledge of.

By guaranteeing a caller’s anonymity Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the prospect of retribution. By offering cash rewards for information leading to indictment or arrests, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.

A community board of directors, made up of persons from throughout the area, meets to evaluate arrests and to decide on the size of rewards to be paid, up to $1,000.

Russellville-Logan County Crime Stoppers began over a decade ago when then Russellville Police Detective Len Embry began the program. Sitting on the local board is Russellville Police Chief Victor Shifflett, Mike Humbler, Brook Phillips, Amanda Gossett, Brandy Robertson, Clarence Gamble, Jacky Hunt, Joe Ross, Samantha Reeser, Jennifer Wood and Donna Stuart.

If you have information about the Bell murder, please contact Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.

“We will keep people anonymous. But we will need specific information that will lead to an arrest,” said Chief Shifflett.

You can visit the Russellville-Logan County Crime Stoppers on Facebook at Russellville-Logan County Crime Stoppers.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.