Red River Meeting House and Cemetery annual meeting will be Sept. 11

The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association invites you to come to the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery for their annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a potluck dinner on the grounds at 1 p.m. and the service and meeting to follow at 2 p.m. Each year, the association meets to have fun, elect officers, discuss business and listen to special speakers and guests.

This year Dr. Rick Gregory will be the guest speaker.

Rick and his wife Patti live on an 80 acre farm in Adams, Tenn. His father’s people came from a farm between Auburn and Franklin. They lived on a farm that straddled the Simpson County and Robertson County, Tenn. border. They went to bed in one state and ate breakfast in another. His mother’s people came to Robertson County on a Revolutionary War Grant in 1804. He has an M.A. and Ph.D. in history from Vanderbilt University. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on the Dark Fired Planters Protection Association and the Tobacco Night Riders. He also co-authored Home of the World’s Finest: A History of Robertson County Tennessee. He has an abiding love for local history, especially the area drained by the Red River Watershed.

Derek Guyer will be leading the music along with Steve and Joyce Vann playing old hymns on dulcimers.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting,” said Darlynn Moore, adding the annual meeting is an event the members look forward too. “They feel the Red River Meeting House is an intricate part of Logan County and appreciate being able to work together to keep the property in good condition for all to enjoy,” Moore said.

The Red River Meeting House was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States. Held June 13-17, 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready in Logan County, Ky., and several preachers took part.

What later became known as the Revival of 1800 began as a traditional Presbyterian sacramental occasion at the Red River Meeting House in June of the same year. As the revival spread to the congregations of McGready’s two other area congregations, several hundred people attended the meetings, held from Friday through Tuesday. McGready’s other congregations were located at Muddy River and Gasper River. The meeting was a chance for the settlers to end their relative isolation for several days and to engage with new people.

The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery is located at 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville, KY 42202. For more information, call Richard Moore at 270-539-6528.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

