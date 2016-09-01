Decorated Hay Bale Tour of Logan County

Logan County Tourist & Convention is organizing its first county-wide decorated hay bale competition through the month of October. This is a fun community event that will benefit both those who enter and those who view the hay bale art.

Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded on Halloween 2016.

“Other counties have made a huge success out of this fun event,” said Dee Dee Brown of tourism. “There is no cost to enter and there will be good prizes for the winners. We hope that we will have enough participation this year to make this an annual event for Logan County Tourism.”

To be added to the tourism list of decorated hay bales around Logan County, please fill out a registration form and return with a picture of the decorated hay bale to the tourism office at the historic Logan County Courthouse Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. by Sept. 30, 2016, or send via email at logankytourism@att.net, or send by regular mail at Logan County Tourism, PO Box 1678, Russellville, KY 42276. You can pick up a form at the tourism office or print from the Logan County Tourism Facebook Page.

“We are always looking for ways to promote our beautiful county and to get residents and visitors alike to get out and enjoy the scenery,” said Brown. “Todd County has had much success with their hay bale tour for several years now. We are hoping to make it a success here in Logan County as well. If we get enough participation this year, we will continue in on each year.”

For more information, call 270-726-1678.

Logan County Tourism reserves the right to exclude hay bales that are not family friendly.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or cal 270-726-8394.

