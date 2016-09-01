2016 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Events

The 2016 Tobacco & Heritage Festival is approaching. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has released dates for festival events. Mark your calendars and prepare to have a great time this fall in Logan County.

September 29

Miss Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen’s Pageant, RHS Degraffenried Auditorium, 7 p.m.

October 1

Jesse James 5 K/Run/Walk-Russellville Rec Center at 8 a.m.

Golf Scramble-Rolling Hills Golf Course 8 a.m.

Little Mr. & Miss Pageant- RHS Degraffenried Auditorium 10 a.m.

Hometown History Day-West KY African American Museum 2 p.m.

October 2

“Cruise for a Cure” Car Show/Thunder on the Square 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Ride of Champions” Bicycle Ride (starts at Dripping Springs Church in Olmstead) 2 p.m.

Historic Walking Tour meets at the Chamber of Commerce 2 p.m.

October 3

Genealogical Society’s Historic Jail Tour 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friends of the Library’s Community Reads 6 p.m.

October 4

“Taster’s Luncheon” (Methodist Temple) 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Historic Walking Tour(Chamber of Commerce) 2 p.m.

Cemetery Tour (Maple Grove Cemetery) 6 p.m.

“Blessing of the Animals” / “Pet Show & Fair) Ag Complex 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

October 5

4-H Grill Fundraiser & Homemakers Bake Sale (Ag Complex) 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

October 6

Historic Business Walking Tour (Logan Chamber) 2 p.m.

Cemetery Night Tour (Maple Grove Cemetery) 6-8 p.m.

October 7

Tobacco Judging (Park Square) 7-10 a.m.

Senior Stroll- 1 Mile Walk (Chamber) 10 a.m.

Trolley Rides(4th Street Theater) 1-3 p.m.

Russellville Alumni Meet & Greet- RHS Lobby 5 p.m.

Senior Center’s Womanless Beauty Pageant 6 p.m. (historic courthouse)

October 8

Rotary Pancake Breakfast(First Baptist Church) 6-10 a.m.

Craft Show & Flea Market (Old Courthouse grounds 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parade Main & 4th Streets 10:30 a.m.

Horse & Carriage Rides 12-5 p.m.

Kid’s Bounce Zone $10 Armbands (Crabtree Furniture lot) 12-4 p.m.

RHS & LCHS Alumni Football Game 2 p.m.

Entertainment on the Square 12-8 p.m.

For more information, call 270-726-2206.

Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

