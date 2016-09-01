2016 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Events

The 2016 Tobacco & Heritage Festival is approaching. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has released dates for festival events. Mark your calendars and prepare to have a great time this fall in Logan County.
September 29
Miss Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen’s Pageant, RHS Degraffenried Auditorium, 7 p.m.
October 1
Jesse James 5 K/Run/Walk-Russellville Rec Center at 8 a.m.
Golf Scramble-Rolling Hills Golf Course 8 a.m.
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant- RHS Degraffenried Auditorium 10 a.m.
Hometown History Day-West KY African American Museum 2 p.m.
October 2
“Cruise for a Cure” Car Show/Thunder on the Square 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Ride of Champions” Bicycle Ride (starts at Dripping Springs Church in Olmstead) 2 p.m.
Historic Walking Tour meets at the Chamber of Commerce 2 p.m.
October 3
Genealogical Society’s Historic Jail Tour 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friends of the Library’s Community Reads 6 p.m.
October 4
“Taster’s Luncheon” (Methodist Temple) 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Historic Walking Tour(Chamber of Commerce) 2 p.m.
Cemetery Tour (Maple Grove Cemetery) 6 p.m.
“Blessing of the Animals” / “Pet Show & Fair) Ag Complex 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
October 5
4-H Grill Fundraiser & Homemakers Bake Sale (Ag Complex) 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
October 6
Historic Business Walking Tour (Logan Chamber) 2 p.m.
Cemetery Night Tour (Maple Grove Cemetery) 6-8 p.m.
October 7
Tobacco Judging (Park Square) 7-10 a.m.
Senior Stroll- 1 Mile Walk (Chamber) 10 a.m.
Trolley Rides(4th Street Theater) 1-3 p.m.
Russellville Alumni Meet & Greet- RHS Lobby 5 p.m.
Senior Center’s Womanless Beauty Pageant 6 p.m. (historic courthouse)
October 8
Rotary Pancake Breakfast(First Baptist Church) 6-10 a.m.
Craft Show & Flea Market (Old Courthouse grounds 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Parade Main & 4th Streets 10:30 a.m.
Horse & Carriage Rides 12-5 p.m.
Kid’s Bounce Zone $10 Armbands (Crabtree Furniture lot) 12-4 p.m.
RHS & LCHS Alumni Football Game 2 p.m.
Entertainment on the Square 12-8 p.m.
For more information, call 270-726-2206.
