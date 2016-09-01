Man arrested after auto accident

On Aug. 29, 2016, the Russellville Police Department responded to a call of an automobile accident at the intersection of West 9th Street and Nashville Street.

Investigating officers discovered that a 1989 Ford F150 operated by James Hudson of Morgantown had collided with a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero operated by Ledonald Grey of Hopkinsville.

The investigation revealed Hudson’s vehicle struck Grey’s, causing severe damage to both.

Grey, as well as two other passengers inside the vehicle, were injured as a result of the collision and removed to Logan Memorial Hospital by Logan County EMS.

After investigation, Hudson was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was taken into custody at the scene. Hudson was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on a charge of DUI first degree.