Police searching for suspects in Bell murder, reward offered

The Russellville Police Department is actively working the homicide of Lexus Bell. At this time police are looking for two or more individuals regarding the murder of Lexus Bell. The murder occurred Sunday, Aug. 21 around 1 a.m. at the Robinwood Apartment Complex off Highland Lick Road.

Bell was shot once in the head while holding her one year old son. There were eight other children in the residence at the time of the home-invasion. The assailants also fired shots at these children as they exited the residence. The Russellville Police Department is seeking any information about the shooting. Any information received will be kept confidential and the person may receive up to a $1,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).