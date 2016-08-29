Shirtless man arrested for meth

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 12:55 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a suspiscous male who was shirtless and walking along Morgantown Road.

Upon arrival of officers, 27-year-old Cody A. McMillen of Plainview Church Road in Russellville, was found laying in the grass in from of the Willow Creek Mennonite Church, according to a police report.

After further investigation, McMillen exhibited multiple signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

During a search of his his person, officers found a small amount of a substance suspected of being methamphetamine inside his wallet.

McMillen was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication.

Captain David Kitchens of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting officer. He was assisted on the scene by master patrolman Jeff Sanford and officer Adam Brown of the Russellville Police Department.