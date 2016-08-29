Court flips for repairs

The historic Logan County Courthouse Cupola is in need of painting and the ceiling inside the courtroom needs some repairs as well. But first there is a little roofing work that will have to be taken care of before the other projects can begin.

The historic courthouse holds the offices of the Logan County Judge Executive, Logan County Attorney and Logan County Child Support. The structure was once the home of the judicial system who moved to the Logan County Justice Center after it was built.

There is much history surrounding the historic courthouse. It burned once and was in threat of demolition many times.

During the Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting of the fiscal court, which meets in the courtroom at the historic Logan County Courthouse, a decision was made on who would do the work on the cupola and ceiling, only this time not by a vote, but by a flip of a coin. That’s right, the decision on which of the two submitted quotes landed on heads or tails.

Both quotes were exactly the same at $18,500. Magistrates did not want to vote on two identical submissions fearing speculation of favoritism, so a flip was initiated.

The first flip, which was completed by Judge Executive Logan Chick (no magistrate would take on the duty) landed on its side, propped up on the court table by some paperwork. A second flip bounced off of magistrate Jack Crossley finally selecting JC Construction to do the job.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

