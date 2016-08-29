Russellville man arrested for biting ex-wife’s nose

A Russellville man was arrested last week on several charges after he assaulted his ex-wife in Auburn and caused what a police report describes as “severe damage” to her nose after biting it during the altercation.

According to a police report from the Auburn Police Department, 48-year-old Donald M. Cribbs assaulted his ex-wife, 36-year-old Victoria Thomas, late Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Auburn.

Auburn police, as well as Sgt. Joshua Toomey of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a possible stabbing at 552 Sunset Drive in Auburn and upon arriving, found the female victim bleeding severely from the face while lying on the floor and holding a bloody towel to her face in an effort to control the bleeding.

Officers were informed that Cribbs had fled the residence on foot. EMS and first responders were requested to come to the scene.

The witness who had called 911 said that she had believed Cribbs was holding what she believed to be a knife to the victim’s throat before Thomas was thrown to the ground. According to the police report, the witness saw a pool of blood after Thomas began screaming for help. The caller stated that she believed Thomas had been stabbed.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, officers were told by Thomas that Cribbs had bitten her nose after she was thrown to the floor. Thomas was transported by EMS to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, where she had surgery to repair the sever damage to her nose.

Officers then obtained information about the location of Cribbs. He was found as a passenger in a vehicle which had pulled into a resident on Graham Avenue in Auburn. Cribbs was uncooperative when ordered to exit the vehicle and had to be removed by force.

Cribbs was transported to the Logan County Detention Center and lodged on charges of first degree domestic violence assault, first degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Assisting on the scene was the Logan County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Robert Toombs and deputy Ed Higgins, first responders from the Auburn Fire Department and the Logan County EMS.

