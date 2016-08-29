Jail boiler put on hold

Logan County’s Detention Center will have to wait a little longer on a boiler it has had for several years now. The boiler is responsible for supplying hot water to inmates and to the kitchen area of the jail. The current boiler is outdated and has been costing the county in repairs.

Magistrates opened bids for a new boiler last week, however, the body decided to table the purchase until engineer Tom Connolly can look at all the bids himself and give a recommendation. Connolly was hired by the court as a consultant for $7,500. Not all magistrates were open to the hiring of a consultant. Magistrate Dickie Carter said it was ridiculous to pay $7,500 to have someone come and look at the boiler and tell the court what to do. “I could go down there and do that,” said Carter.

There were four bids opened on a new boiler. The highest bid came in at $179,000, with the lowest at $58,625.

“That is awful high for a water heater,” said magistrate Jo Orange.

Magistrate Thomas Bouldin agreed, but added it is going out.

“We need to look to someone who knows what they are doing,” said Bouldin.

Judge Executive Logan Chick thought a new boiler will probably be much more efficient and could save the county money in the long run.

Jailer Phil Gregory reminded the court the detention center would not pass state inspection until the boiler is replaced or repaired.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

