Auburn man holds wife at gunpoint

On Friday, Aug. 26, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 5166 Friendship Road in reference to a domestic disturbance/subject with a gun complaint.

Upon arrival, Kenneth A. Lyons,45, refused to obey deputies’ commands, and was forced to the ground.

Lyons was taken into custody as well as his wife Brenda Lyons.

Investigation of the incident revealed Kenneth and Brenda were involved in a physical altercation, after which Kenneth allegedly held a firearm to the head of Brenda, preventing her from leaving the residence.

Kenneth is a convicted felon and was found to be in possession on numerous firearms as well as illegal drugs.

Brenda was taken into custody in an active warrant out of Logan County for failure to appear.

Both individuals were lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

Kenneth is facing charges of assault 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment 1st degree; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 1st offense.

Deputy Jarrod Lyons of the Logan County Sheriffs Department is the investigating officer.