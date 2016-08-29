Allen elected chaplain for Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs

Russellville Rural Fire Chief Cheryl Allen was recently elected Chaplain for the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs. Allen has been a member of the association for several years. The organization holds leadership conferences throughout the state four times a year. This year’s conference was called “Where Leaders Learn to Lead.

The association is the advocate for the leaders of the Kentucky fire service. They provide education, information, unity and support for the enhancement of the emergency services provided to their communities. The organization also works with political leaders to get legislation passed for the fire service.

Every two years there is an election for officers of this association. When Allen was nominated for Chaplain she told the executive director of the association she needed to talk it over with her pastor first.

“I took this nomination very seriously,” said Allen who met with Brother Todd Latham of Grace Baptist Church and prayed about it. “I wanted to be sure the position would be favorable with God. So after our talk and prayer I accepted the nomination,” added Allen.

Allen was voted in at the Convention Center in Bowling.

“I consider it an honor to be a spiritual and emotional servant to the association and its members. This position will be called upon when our Kentucky fire departments have suffered serious incidents,” said Allen.

The Kentucky Association is also a member of the Southeastern Division located in Charleston, S.C. and the service of a chaplain can be called to assist in this division as well which covers 10 states.

“I was very humbled that I was ask to represent our association in this capacity,” said Allen. “I look at it as an opportunity to enhance the kingdom and I take it very seriously how I may impact the spreading of God’s word and his love throughout my beloved fire service and our community. God is giving me more opportunities to serve him so that I can spread the good news and also further my own knowledge. I prayed he would use me up and he is opening doors every day. I pray I will honor his name in all I do.”

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

