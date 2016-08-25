Police appreciation meal

Several members of the community got together and held an appreciation lunch for local law enforcement and fire fighters on Wednesday at the Sportsman Club in Memorial Park.

At 1 p.m., all members of the Russellville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Department as well as the police from Auburn, Adairville and Lewisburg, were invited to sit down and have a free meal together.

“It was very nice of them to do what they did,” RPD chief Victor Shifflett said. “They provided a very good meal for us. It’s just a good gesture from them.”

Shifflett said that those who organized the event did not want any recognition for doing it – they just wanted to give back to those who keep us all safe.

“It was a nice gathering,” Shifflett said. “We were able to get together as officers – us and the sheriff’s office and the satellite cities. It was good timing for us.”

Not all law enforcement were able to attend, but dozens did.

“I told my people to make sure they came if they could, but it’s hard for the midnight guys and some that had family commitments,” Shifflett said. “But the ones who put the meal together took time out of their work and family schedule to do it. It says a lot about those people to do as much as they’ve done for us in the middle of the day. They tried to make it as convenient for us as possible.”

Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Members of the Russellville Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Department, as well as officers from Auburn, Adairville and Lewisburg and local fire fighers were invited to the Sportsmans Club in Memorial Park for an appreciation meal on Wednesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Police1.jpg Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Members of the Russellville Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Department, as well as officers from Auburn, Adairville and Lewisburg and local fire fighers were invited to the Sportsmans Club in Memorial Park for an appreciation meal on Wednesday. The meal was organized by members of the community who wanted to show their appreciation. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Police2.jpg The meal was organized by members of the community who wanted to show their appreciation.

Community gives back to those who keep us safe