Police ask for information in shooting death

The Russellville Police Department isn’t releasing any additional information concerning the recent shooting death of 21-year-old Lexus A. Bell at Robinwood Apartments in Russellville on Sunday, Aug. 21.

In cases that involve murder, authorities must immediately follow any leads they have and releasing to much information can actually hinder a case.

“When we know more and get further in the case, more can be released,” said Russellville Police Chief Victor Shifflett.

What has been released is that shortly after 12 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Russellville Police Department was dispatched to Robinwood Apartment Complex 6B off of Highland Lick Road in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they found Bell shot. An ambulance was dispatched and Bell was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital ER where she was pronounced deceased.

“Our detectives are following up on leads and information we have received on the case,” said Shifflett. “We are still trying to determine if this incident was a random act. We believe at this time through information we have received it could possibly be a targeted crime.”

Shifflett said they are looking for multiple suspects.

“If anyone saw or heard anything the time for the murder, even if it may be insignificant, we are asking people to come talk to us,” said the chief adding, you never know if something you heard or saw could help in the case.

The authorities are getting a lot of information from the public, but invite anyone who thinks they may know something to call or come into the office.

The phone number at the Russellville Police Department is 270-726-7669.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

