L’burg to sell old skating rink

The old skating rink in Lewisburg holds lots of memories for adults who were once kids gliding across the floor to the tunes of their childhood. The building that holds those memories is up for sale again as the city, who now owns it, says it is too expensive to keep it.

The City of Lewisburg purchased the old skating rink with two other buildings in the late 2000’s. One became City Hall, the other a storage area, and finally the rink, which served as a community building where people could rent it out for occasions. Unfortunately, according to Lewisburg Mayor Burt Adler, the expense of the building outweighs what the city takes in in rental fees.

“It has become a burden to the city. We don’t make enough money off of renting it to cover the expenses,” said Adler.

The city used to rent the inner smaller room for $100 and the whole building itself for $200. “Lack of rental is not the problem,” said Adler. It is just not covering what the building costs in utilities and such.

Many birthdays, anniversaries and parties were held there. The community Thanksgiving dinner was once held there as well.

Adler said the money made from the sale will go towards paying off the loan the city took out when they purchased the property. The property is listed through listed through Haley Auctions and Realty. The skating rink was built about 25 years ago.

