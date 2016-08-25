Community coming together

On Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. citizens will gather together at Hampton Park in Russellville to unite as human beings, coming together instead of dividing. Unify Logan was born out of the recent controversy surrounding our nation. We as a community need to love one another despite our different backgrounds or the color of our skin. This special evening will bring people together no matter what race, religion, sex or social economic status they may be. A gathering of people to love one another, support one another, and appreciate one another.

Katy Whitford, Jae Allison and Ashley Wells are organizing the event, with many other volunteers. Unifying Logan is a chance to do something positive, bringing together citizens of Logan County, as well as local law enforcement, to show that we are in this world and life together.

This event will be used as a fundraiser as well. Proceeds from vendors, t-shirt sales, and a silent auction will be split with the Shop With a Cop program and the Giving Back Foundation. But mostly the event is a chance for our community to get ahead of the curve. To prove that we all can overcome the bad with good.

“When all of the stuff began going on with shootings, watching people of all colors getting nervous on social media, I felt we needed to do something that would unite us and get us all together,” said Whitford. “Even better would be an event where people could bring their families, and we could get together as a community during a time of turmoil. It’s important even though we have our differences, that we remember we are all the same. We have the same emotions, the same love for our families and our friends, and when it comes down to it at the end of the day, we all want good lives. We need to build each other up, instead of tearing each other down.”

Whitford said if you think what has been going on in the world can’t come here, you need to think again.

“We need to start unifying now and keep that from happening in our community,” Whitford said. “Starting with getting together and having dialog. Putting love before hate, and understanding other people of other backgrounds and culture.”

Keynote speakers will be featured during the Unify Logan event, touching base on love, respect and being one with each other. A prayer service will be held as well with local pastors. Law enforcement will be involved to show their support.

Unify Logan event to be held Aug. 27th

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccoope@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccoope@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.